Homeless man beheaded in St Ann, attacker shot and killed by police

Shock and horror greeted residents of St Ann's Bay in St Ann today when news broke that a man was beheaded in the town.

The incident occurred before daylight close to the St Ann's Bay Transportation Centre and involved two homeless men, one said to be of an unsound mind.

The attacker, who was identified by the alias 'Soljie', was later shot and killed by the police after he reportedly attacked a member of the police team who had arrived to conduct investigations.

The deceased was identified by the alias 'Nutsy'.

Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis, who is in charge of operations in St Ann, told The Gleaner that the police received information that a headless body was seen in the vicinity of the transportation centre and that a team was subsequently dispatched to the location.

“Subsequently, an operational response was formulated and the police went in search of a man said to be of an unsound mind who was accused of chopping the head off the body of another homeless person in the transportation centre,” Francis disclosed.

Francis said on the arrival of the police at a building close to the transportation centre, a man who is said to be called Soljie lit the premises on fire with himself inside.

“Also, it is alleged that he also lit the head of the person decapitated,” said Francis.

According to him, attempts were made to remove the man from the building but those efforts were futile.

Firefighters subsequently came on the scene and extinguished the blaze.

While there, at around 6:15 a.m., Soljie allegedly attacked a member of the police team and was shot by a cop in an effort to save his colleague, Francis said.

The injured man was rushed to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital where he died while being treated.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) was contacted and the agency is said to be probing the shooting.

Francis described the situation as unfortunate and expressed relief that no other life was lost during the incident.

