Jamaica's Citerina Atkins is CARICOM Young Farmer of the Year

Jamaica's Citerina Atkins has emerged the CARICOM Young Farmer of the Year.

She was named as the Caribbean Week of Agriculture Conference culminated in Guyana yesterday.

Atkins, Jamaica's 2020 Prime Minister's Youth Awardee for Agriculture is also a Jamaica 4-H Clubs' Youth Farmer.

“I am happy to be recognised in this way by my counterparts in the region,” said Atkins.

She has also committed to continuing as an ambassador for agriculture.

“As a member of the National Youth in Agriculture Committee, it is my duty to ensure that youth farmers see themselves as successful businessmen and women and I am very happy to be at the forefront of this,” she said.

Since 2018, Atkins has consistently been advancing in crop production in the New Hall district in Manchester.

With help from relatives, she started out doing pumpkin production, and later scotch bonnet peppers, sweet and Irish potatoes.

Executive Director of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Dr Ronald Blake is elated by Atkins' achievement.

“I am very happy for Citerina. This is indeed good news for the 4-H Clubs and for agriculture on a national and regional level," he said, adding that it is also a fillip for rural women in agriculture.

