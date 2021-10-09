Missing 14-y-oSt Ann schoolgirl found

Fourteen-year-old Marcus Garvey Technical High School student Amanda Prince has been found and appears to be in good physical health, the St Ann police have confirmed.

Prince, also known as 'Kibby', was found about 10:25 this morning in Colegate district, around 12 kilometres from her home in Farmers Heights, St Ann's Bay.

She went missing from her home on September 16.

Prince is one of two persons attached to Marcus Garvey Technical reported missing in September, the other being teacher Ruchelle Williams.

The search for Williams continues.

While expressing delight that Prince has been found, principal Anniona Jones, is hoping for a similar result in the search for Williams.

“Today, we are absolutely overjoyed that she has been returned to her family and we are grateful for the support of the staff as we endeavour to give support to her family,” Jones told The Gleaner.

“We are encouraged by this positive result that as we continue to search for our missing colleague (Williams) we will also have a positive outcome in that regard,” she added.

Williams was last seen in Brown's Town, St Ann on September 15 around 11:00 am.

Prince had left Farmers Heights where she lives with her grandmother to visit her mother in Windsor Heights, another St Ann's Bay community.

She never arrived.

She reportedly called her grandmother last month to say that she was okay but still never returned home.

Her mother could not be reached for comment.

“Her mom received information on her whereabouts and communication was made with the police and she was picked up,” Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis, who is in charge of operations, told The Gleaner.

No arrest has been made but investigations continue, he added.

The police had carried out extensive searches with stakeholders and family members for the teen in areas such as Farmers Height, Windor, St Ann's Bay, Ocho Rios and neighbouring communities but without success.

Francis thanked the media for helping to locate Prince and also praised the work of the police.

“We are coordinating our efforts for the Chaplaincy Unit from the JCF to provide counselling and support in whatever way necessary to the family members of Amanda Prince and for those who may have been affected,” he said.

- Carl Gilchrist

