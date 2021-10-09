Stacey A. Palmer releases another book of poetry

Stacey A. Palmer is pushing to make her voice heard and there will be no room for failure. With her latest book of poetry, titled Fifty Poems With Zero Fs to Give, released on August 24, she delves into a retrospective look at life.

The book, she shared with Family and Religion, was inspired by the notion that humans tend to be timid about living the life that they truly want in an effort to fit into societal dictate – something she stressed should never happen.

“These poems unapologetically explore what it would be like if we approached life and all its complexities without fallacy, fear, friction, feeblemindedness, fabrication, foolery or flaunt, to bring ourselves peace, joy and contentment, regardless of what someone else may think about this,” she said.

Citing examples, Palmer said it can be the man who walks away from a marriage/relationship that doesn’t serve him and is completely okay with doing that despite how that is viewed; the woman who stops in the middle of the supermarket and bellows unplanned praise in acknowledgement of her journey to success; or the person who disappears from everyone for a period and remerges when and only when rejuvenation occurs.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

HUMAN EXPERIENCE

Expounding on the book, she said it also deconstructs uncomfortable elements of the human experience and rejects preconceived ideologies in a simultaneously gentle and unsparing manner, while flipping the script on experiences designed to break you.

“The book, on a whole, is confrontational, yet soothing; truthful and without fuss, frenzy, flaunt or faze,” she quiped.

Since its release, Palmer said she has been receiving good feedback from readers who said the pieces are thought-provoking. She highlighted ‘Mr Pen Man’ as one of the more conversational pieces.

Palmer said if there is one thing she hopes readers take away from the book is for them to understand that at the end of the day, everyone is the same.

“Although we are unique individuals in our own right, our experiences are not necessarily unique to us. There is someone out there who has been through that exact thing and has felt that exact way as a result. The book simply promotes the idea that regardless of who we are and what we have experienced, we should never be afraid to define who we are and stand in the power of our truth,” she said.

Born and raised in Kingston, the Merl Grove High School past student went on to business college before heading to The University of the West Indies, where she did a bachelor of arts degree in literatures in English and a master of arts in communication studies. She is now enrolled in the master of science in gender and development course, which she said she is pursuing because of her passion for gender issues.