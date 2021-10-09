Suspected police vest found in anti-crime operation

An intensive investigation is being undertaken by the police to ascertain the authenticity of one of two ballistic vests found during a cordon and search operation at 31 St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine today.

"We will be giving priority to the vest marked police," Deputy Superintendent of Police Linroy Edwards said.

"We want to know if it is the government property, as it is observed that what appears to be a regulation number assigned to the back. We will be enlisting the use of our forensic unit to unravel the mystery around it,"

Edwards, who heads the operation portfolio in the St Catherine North Police Division, said the investigation is to see if rogue members are in collusion with criminals.

"During the operation, we also seized several 12-gauge rounds," Edwards said.

"The police are aware that the gangs are armed with high-powered weapons. We didn't seize any today, but remain relentless," he added.

The police and soldiers descended on the St Catherine community and searched for members of the Unity, Unruly and Wildlife gangs, during which premises at 31 St John's Road and in the Homestead community were searched.

Thirteen persons were detained and processed, including one wanted man and four persons of interest.

"The four men held are major players in the ongoing violence in the area," Edwards said.

"The other man is wanted for shootings in the St Catherine North Police Division, we are asking the public to give information, to make the work more productive," he said.

The senior policeman said that the gangsters have disrupted a period of peace in the community, which resulted in two murders and several cases of shootings.

The Gleaner was informed that the police are paying added attention to the 6 St John's Road, which is covered in darkness at night due to Jamaica Public Service prolong power disconnection.

"We have to be using overt and covert personnel, plus we have an additional presence to protect the residents, especially with the lack of electricity in the community," Edwards said.

The operation reportedly started about 5:30 a.m. with 30 police personnel and eight members of the Jamaica Defence Force.

- Rasbert Turner

