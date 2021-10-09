UWI says no evidence of widespread exam cheating

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has rejected allegations of widespread exam cheating during online evaluations at its Mona campus.

Amid the COVID pandemic, the university has been administering some exams online.

“The University is confident there is absolutely no evidentiary basis upon which the media reporting of increased or widespread cheating can be taken as factual,” said vice-chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

The Gleaner this week reported that there was a thriving culture of cheating at the UWI amid remote learning and testing.

A communique sent to staff last week, a copy of which The Gleaner has seen, detailed the infringements in a document titled 'Situational Analysis for Staging of Face-to-Face Final Examinations for Semester One 2021-2022.

It revealed that in the first semester of the 2018-2019 academic year, five irregularities were reported with another four in the second semester.

Fourteen cases were recorded in the first semester of the 2019-2020 year and as exams went online in the second semester due to the pandemic, the number skyrocketed to 81.

However, Beckles described the media reports as highly offensive, inflammatory and unprofessional allegations saying they are not rooted in any factual evidence.

The UWI said data on examinations tracked from 2018 to present, show a mere average of less than one per cent in irregularities.

The university did not provide raw figures.

"The university assures that its systems for teaching and examination continue to be robust," said a UWI spokesperson in a release.

The university said it stands on the integrity of its examination processes.

At the same time, it said it is conducting further investigations across all its campuses to uncover whether there are any anomalies resulting from the remote learning in the COVID pandemic.

