EOJ to start distributing new ID cards October 11

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it has put in place a number of measures to ensure the safety of electors and the adherence to COVID-19 protocols for the distribution of new voter identification cards.

The EOJ will begin issuing the new voter ID cards on October 11 from all its constituency offices across the island.

The distribution of new voter ID cards will be done alphabetically by surnames.

Collection Schedule

Mondays - Surnames from A to E

Tuesdays - Surnames F to K

Wednesdays - Surnames L to P

Thursdays - Surnames Q to T

Fridays - Surnames U to Z

The new voter ID cards will be valid until 2031

The EOJ offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Fridays.

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown told the JIS that electors should take their existing voter ID cards and receipts from the renewal request when collecting the new cards.

“We are going to ask of our electors to, as best as possible adhere to the different days that are assigned to their surnames and to pick up their cards on those specified days,” said Brown.

He also said the EOJ will be seeking to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols for mask wearing, sanitisation and temperature check.

Tents with chairs will also be used to accommodate electors where the offices are inadequate.

Security personnel have been hired to help enforce social distancing and the other safety protocols.

In a number of constituencies, the EOJ will also have rely on support from the police if required.

