Facey fire fades, loss could exceed $1 billion

Up to midday, firefighters were still doing cooling down operation at the Facey Commodity Company at Newport West, Kingston.

Group CEO of Seprod Richard Pandohie says the loss could be around $1 billion. A massive fire that raged for more than 12 hours destroyed a huge section of the warehouse and administrative offices at the 50,000 square-foot property.

Facey distributes Eve, Kraft, Brunswick and other products.

This morning, clouds of smoke puffed from the building as heartbroken workers watched in despair.

Sean Hastings a merchandiser employed to the company for ten years was overwhelmed as he ponders his next move.

"I am not feeling good right now, you can't have a good feeling when you see your company of ten years burnt to the ground like this , it's a challenge, you are thinking whether you are going to be out of a job," Hastings told The Gleaner, adding that he has faith that God will carry him through.

Salesman for 17 years Aaron Cunningham was more optimistic about the future declaring that God will be there for them despite the tragedy.

"I think that God is in the midst of what is going on right now, and we shall come back stronger than before, although we are affected by this great trauma right now, but we will rise again.' he said.

The management of the company were this morning locked in a meeting discussing the possible fallout from the fire .

