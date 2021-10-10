Gunman shot dead in reported confrontation with police

One of two men who allegedly challenged a police party in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was shot and killed Saturday night.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at hospital.

The other man reportedly fled the scene.

It is reported that about 11:15 p.m., more than five hours after the islandwide coronavirus curfew took effect, the now-deceased was accosted at the intersection of Martin Street and Manchester Street in the Old Capital.

He is said to have brandished a gun and the police fired.

A 9mm pistol was seized.

An investigation has since commenced by the Independent Commission of Investigations and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

