258 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more fatalities

Jamaica has recorded 25 more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 2,025.

The deceased are:

* A 38-year-old man from St James whose death was previously under investigation

*A 77-year-old female from Trelawny

* A 62-year-old male from Trelawny

* A 61-year-old female from Trelawny

* A 56-year-old male from Trelawny

* A 96-year-old woman from Trelawny

* A 62-year-old woman from Trelawny

* A 45-year-old man from Trelawny

* A 75-year-old man from Trelawny

* An 87-year-old male from Trelawny

* An 84-year-old female from Trelawny

* A 74-year-old male from Trelawny

* An 84-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* An 83-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 78-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 41-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 59-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 53-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 76-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 76-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 30-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 64-year-old female from Clarendon

* A 60-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 63-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 60-year-old man from St James

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 23 and October 8.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, pushing the number to 180.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 316.

Meanwhile, there were 258 new cases with ages ranging from 32 days to 90 years, pushing the total to 86,384 with 29,347 being active.

Of the new cases, 149 are women and 109 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 57

* Kingston and St Andrew - 52

* St James - 26

* St Ann - 25

* Hanover -19

* St Thomas - 17

* St Elizabeth - 16

* Westmoreland - 14

* Clarendon - 10

* Manchester - 9

* Trelawny - 8

* Portland - 3

* St Mary - 2

A total of 1,601 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 20.5%.

In the meantime, there were 129 more recoveries, increasing the total to 54,424.

Some 419 persons are in hospital with 90 being moderately ill, 53 severely ill and 30 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 35,062 are at home.

