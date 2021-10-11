AK-47 rifle seized on Oliver Road in Kingston
Published:Monday | October 11, 2021 | 12:36 PM
The Kingston East Police seized an AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing four 7.62 rounds of ammunition on Oliver Road, Kingston 2 on Sunday.
The police report that about 10:20 a.m., a team was on an operation in the area when an abandoned building was searched.
The weapon and ammunition were found inside a duffle bag beneath pieces of board.
No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.
Investigations continue.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.