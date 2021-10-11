AK-47 rifle seized on Oliver Road in Kingston

The Kingston East Police seized an AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing four 7.62 rounds of ammunition on Oliver Road, Kingston 2 on Sunday.

The police report that about 10:20 a.m., a team was on an operation in the area when an abandoned building was searched.

The weapon and ammunition were found inside a duffle bag beneath pieces of board.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.