Charles Jr to lead Jamaica team to COP enviro forum

Environment and Climate Change Minister Pearnel Charles Jr will lead Jamaica’s delegation to the Conference of Parties (COP) 26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotand.

The conference, which was originally scheduled for November 2020 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held from October 31 to November 12 this year. It will be hosted by the United Kingdom, in partnership with Italy, at the Scottish Event Campus.

Charles Jr said Jamaica plays a pivotal role as a leader of the Caribbean and small island developing states globally.

“We will be championing the message to the developed world, and to our partners, the need for us to meet our commitment,” he said.

According to Charles, at the last COP meeting, there was a commitment for US$1 billion to be funnelled annually to developing countries to help build infrastructure and enhance their capacity to withstand the impact of climate change.

“That was not achieved, so we want to go to COP explaining that this is not an option,” said Charles.

The minister, who also manages the housing and urban renewal portfolios, observed that nations would have to keep climate temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce waste, as well as to integrate renewable and sustainable practices.

The conference is the largest gathering of world leaders on the issue of climate change.

