Man arrested following Kingston shooting

A man suspected of shooting another man along King Street in Kingston has been arrested and a firearm seized.

The police report that about 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, a man informed cops of a shooting incident in the area.

However, when the police team tried to get further details from him, he began acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He then fled.

The police say the cops chased the man and he reportedly pulled a firearm and fired several shots in their direction as he tried to escape.

The police returned the gunfire and the man was shot.

Investigators theorise that the man who initially told them about the shooting was in fact the gunman who shot the man along King Street.

Both the suspected gunman and the injured man were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspected gunman is under police guard.

A Smith and Wesson revolver with four empty casings and one live round was later found in the area where the suspected gunman was captured, according to the police.

