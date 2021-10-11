Omega breaks ground for new health facility in Falmouth

Western Bureau:

Another dimension is poised to be added to the health services in Trelawny with last Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new multi-million-dollar Omega Medical Hospital, which will be located on the grounds of the Champion Plaza Complex.

The new facility, which is expected to feature state-of-the-art equipment to offer a range of medical services, is expected to be up and ready by the end of January 2022.

“We aim to provide cutting-edge technology in x-rays, CT scans, orthopaedic management, and aesthetics, including laboratory, ultrasound services and other adjunct therapies, such as physiotherapy and mental health counselling,” said Dr Dolton James, the chief executive officer.

James told The Gleaner that his company was influenced to come to Falmouth because of the experience they have had at their other facility at Ironshore in Montego Bay, St James.

“We observed a high increase in patients for medical services from Trelawny,” said James. “Our survey also revealed that there is tremendous growth in housing solutions. This has increased the parish’s population.”

He added, “Armed with this knowledge and from our experience, we know that there will be an increased need for medical care, hence the new centre.”

INVESTMENT NEEDED

For Falmouth Mayor Colin Gager, he is happy that Omega has chosen the Trelawny parish capital to establish their new facility, as he believes it is needed.

“The development in the parish capital has been tremendous. This investment is highly appreciated. This is a big deal, much different from that of a famous fast-food establishment. The hope is that Omega will bring miracles in healing,” said Gager.

Dr Leighton Perrins, the chief medical officer at Falmouth Hospital, says he welcomes any new facility that can reduce the pressure on the existing hospital, which is a Type C that has been operating as a Type B facility.

“It can reduce pressure on the hospital, all things being equal,” said Perrins. “One has to hope that it does not have any negativity that could cause problems for us.”

