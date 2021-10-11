Reputed gangster 'Dog Paw' fatally shot

Reputed gang leader Christopher Linton, more popularly known as 'Dog Paw', was shot and killed in a confrontation with the police a short time ago, law enforcement sources have revealed.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Elletson Flats community in St Andrew.

Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, who heads the St Andrew Central Police Division, confirmed that there was a fatal shooting in the area.

"I can't confirm anything else," said Nesbeth, who indicated that he was on his way to the scene.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Linton had been notorious for almost a decade.

In 2013, he and another man Micah Allen were found guilty of gun charges and each sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and 15 years for shooting with intent.

But in April this year, they were free by the Court of Appeal.

Linton and Allen were accused of shooting at two policemen travelling in a service vehicle along Tavern Drive, St Andrew, in April 2010.

The men had denied the allegations at their trial.

In quashing the conviction, the Appeal Court said the identification evidence was unreliable.

More details soon on Linton's fatal shooting.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.