Six new centres to aid police in domestic violence intervention

Six domestic violence intervention centres have been launched at select police stations across Jamaica, in an effort to strengthen the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) ability to respond to and support victims.

The JCF currently has four centres in operation, split equally between St Andrew and St Thomas.

Last Thursday’s launch represented phase two of the Government’s engagement with the European Union-funded Spotlight Initiative.

The Spotlight Initiative is a global partnership aimed at eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls.

Gender Minister Olivia Grange said the launch of the centres was a “watershed moment”.

“It represents a major achievement in our response to the long-standing problem of domestic violence. These centres are strategically placed and will play a critical role in the delivery of service islandwide, to support the implementation of the national strategic action plan to eliminate gender-based violence in Jamaica,” Grange said.

The minister added that the centres will complement and strengthen the work being done by the Bureau of Gender Affairs.

European Ambassador to Jamaica Marianne Van Steen reasoned that despite the progress that has been made, domestic violence still remains prominent.

She noted that domestic violence was a less visible pandemic but one that cannot be ignored, as it impacts the well-being of many families.

RESTORES HOPE

Van Steen said it is her hope that the police officers selected to work with the programme will be empathetic in their interactions with victims and look for ways that can lead to reconciliation and lasting peace.

“Police, you are the gateway for individuals who seek protection from abuse, who are seeking access to justice, or who are brave enough to seek redress from harm. You are the lifeline for victims of domestic violence and intimate-partner violence, especially those facing multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination,” the ambassador said.

In his address, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said 704 cases of domestic violence were referred to the four existing centres since the start of the year.

“I am happy that the JCF can be a significant part of our response to domestic violence in Jamaica, and that’s beyond just law enforcement,” Anderson said.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang said it is regrettable that domestic violence continues to feature prominently among acts of violence.

Chang said the handover of the additional centres sends a strong signal about the repositioning of the police and restores hope to victims of domestic violence.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com