Spanish Town Road exam depot closed following shooting

A man was shot on the compound of the Spanish Town Road Examination Depot in St Andrew today.

It is reported that explosions were heard at a section of the compound.

Persons at the scene took cover.

A man was subsequently seen suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later assisted to hospital.

The depot was closed following the shooting.

