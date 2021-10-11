Spanish Town Road exam depot closed following shooting
Published:Monday | October 11, 2021 | 4:47 PM
A man was shot on the compound of the Spanish Town Road Examination Depot in St Andrew today.
It is reported that explosions were heard at a section of the compound.
Persons at the scene took cover.
A man was subsequently seen suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was later assisted to hospital.
The depot was closed following the shooting.
