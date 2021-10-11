St Catherine man held with illegal gun charged

The police in St Catherine on Sunday arrested and charged 40-year-old Anthony Green of Williams Lane in Spanish Town with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community.

The police report that about 3:55 p.m., a team that was on patrol observed Green walking with what appeared to be a magazine in his pocket.

He was accosted and a search was conducted where a Daewoo Delta Poppa nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

Green was arrested and subsequently charged.

He is to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, October 15.

