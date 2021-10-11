Woman travelling with 'Dog Paw' detained for questioning

The police have detained a woman for questioning following the killing of alleged gangster Christopher 'Dog Paw' Linton on Monday afternoon.

The woman was in a motor car near Elletson Flats in St Andrew which was signalled by the police to stop.

Our sources say the woman complied with police order to get out of the vehicle.

Soon after, Dog Paw alighted through the driver's door and opened fire at the police.

The police say the fire was returned and he was fatally shot.

A .45 pistol was seized following the incident which happened shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Cops were acting on information that armed men were believed to be travelling in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Head of the Crime and Security Portfolio in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, says 'Dog Paw' has been implicated in several murders and shootings since his release from prison in April.

Linton had been notorious for almost a decade.

In 2013, he and another man Micah Allen were found guilty of gun charges and each sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and 15 years for shooting with intent.

But in April this year, they were free by the Court of Appeal.

Linton and Allen were accused of shooting at two policemen travelling in a service vehicle along Tavern Drive, St Andrew, in April 2010.

The men had denied the allegations at their trial.

In quashing the conviction, the Appeal Court said the identification evidence was unreliable.

