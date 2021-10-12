72 new COVID-19 cases, nine additional deaths

Nine more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,034.

Those who have died are:

* A 46-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 41-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 46-year-old man from Clarendon

* A 65-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 35-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 68-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 55-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 57-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 69-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 18 and October 11.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 317.

Meanwhile, there were 72 new cases with ages ranging from 11 days to 97 years, pushing the total to 86,456 with 29,264 being active.

Of the new cases, 34 are men and 38 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 22

* St Catherine - 14

* St James - 14

* Clarendon - 6

* Hanover - 4

* Westmoreland - 3

* Trelawny - 3

* Manchester - 2

* St Thomas - 2

* St Ann - 2

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 802 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.2%.

In the meantime, there were 145 more recoveries, increasing the total to 54,569.

Some 391 persons are in hospital with 94 being moderately ill, 52 severely ill and 31 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 34,598 are at home.

