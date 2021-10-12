Bail hearing under way for St James pastor, co-defendants in rape case

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

The bail hearing for Jason Rose, the St James-based pastor charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl, along with his wife, Kehmi, and the girl's mother, began in the St James Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Rose as well as his co-accused are charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The three defendants have been remanded until Thursday, October 14, when their bail applications will continue during the in-camera hearing.

On Tuesday, the court issued an order restricting discussion of the matter.

The restriction is to protect the complainant, who is currently in state care.

A similar order had been put in place when the case was before the St James Parish Court.

Rose is being represented by attorney Tamika Spencer-Anderson.

His wife is being represented by attorney Adrian Dayes while the mother of the complainant is being represented by attorney Martyn Thomas.

The name of the mother is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor.

The trio made their first appearance in the St James Circuit Court on October 6, that's just over a week after the case was transferred from the St James Parish Court on September 27.

The September date marked the fifth time the pastor appeared before the parish court and the fourth appearance by his wife and the teen's mother.

During his first court appearance on June 14, Rose was offered bail in the sum of $300,000 on the rape charge.

However, on June 16, he was remanded in relation to the charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The women also first appeared in court on that date on the charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice and were also denied bail.

On May 28 this year, the teenage complainant reported that she had been raped by the pastor on his church compound where she had gone to use the Internet for an educational project.

After the pastor's arrest and charge, his wife Kehmi Rose and the teen's mother were arrested and charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and breaching the Child Care and Protection Act.

It is alleged that on June 10, the victim and her mother visited the offices of the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offices and Child Abuse with the intention of giving a statement to the police that the child's initial rape accusation was untrue.

While being interviewed by the police in the presence of a Child Protection and Family Services Agency representative, the complainant reportedly explained that she was being forced to give the second statement by her mother, the accused pastor, and the pastor's wife in order for the case to be dropped.

The complainant's mother was arrested on that day and Kehmi Rose was arrested the following day.

