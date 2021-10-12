Buju's daughter Abihail Myrie missing

The police are seeking the help of the public to locate 21-year-old Abihail Myrie, the daughter of reggae entertainer Mark 'Buju Banton' Myrie, who has been reported missing.

The police say Abihail, who is of West Meade, Belgrade Heights in Kingston 19, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, October 9.

The police say that Abihail was last seen at home.

She is of a dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abihail Myrie is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

