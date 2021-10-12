Man believed to be mentally ill killed at ex-commissioner's house

A man believed to be of an unsound mind who allegedly attempted to break into the rural home of former Police Commissioner Owen Ellington was fatally shot last night.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. in Glengoffe, St Catherine.

Ellington was not at the house at the time.

A relative of his has been implicated in the shooting.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigators attached to the St Catherine North Police are probing the shooting.

When contacted Tuesday morning, Ellington declined to comment on the incident.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.