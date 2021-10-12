NWC working to restore normalcy at Martha Brae Treatment Plant

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is still working to restore normalcy at its Martha Brae Treatment Plant in Trelawny.

Currently, the plant is operating at 60% capacity due to mechanical challenges.

As a result, customers in Trelawny, St James and St Ann will continue to experience low water pressure or periods without water.

The areas likely to be affected include Greenwood, Rose Hall, Coral Gardens, Ironshore, Rhyne Park, Spot Valley, Cornwall, Mt. Zion, Palmyra, Saigon, Barrett Town, Providence Heights, Norwood and Paradise in St James.

And in Trelawny, Falmouth, Falmouth Pier, Royalton Hotel, Rock, Cooper's Pen, Granville, Green Park, Schawfield, Silver Sands, Duncan's Bay, Carey Park, Stewart Castle, Salt Marsh, Davis Pen, Stonebrook Vista, Florence Hall Village, Coral Spring Village, Wiltshire, Hague, Hague Housing scheme, Daniel Town, Bounty Hall, Hammersmith and Retreat Heights will be affected.

Further, Discovery Bay, Bridgewater Heights, Primrose Hill, Lakeside Park, Hopewell Park and Old Folly in St Ann will continue to be affected.

