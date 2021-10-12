UPDATE: Buju's daughter Abihail Myrie rejects claims she is missing

Abihail Myrie, the daughter of Reggae artiste Buju Banton, has taken to social media rejecting reports that she is missing.

The police had reported that family members said she had not been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Meanwhile, attorney-at-law Maurice McCurdy says Myrie's mother, Lorna Strachan, has informed the Constant Spring Police that her daughter is safe and has been in constant contact.

