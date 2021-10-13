Heroes Day salute with a difference for Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

As an act of gratitude for their efforts, healthcare workers who have been on the frontline in the battle to control the spread of the coronavirus in Hanover, will be at the forefront of the parish’s celebration of National Heroes Day this year.

National Heroes Day will be observed next Monday, which is a designated no-movement day across the island, in keeping with the provision of the Disaster Risk Management Act, but provisions are being made to highlight the health workers.

In an interview with The Gleaner, Shiyan Williams, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) parish manager for Hanover, said the theme for this year’s Heroes Day celebration is ‘Saluting Our Heroes, Safeguarding Our Legacy,’ which she feels is quite appropriate in the ongoing pandemic, which calls for a great deal of resilience.

“Because this year’s observation will be COVID-19-driven, the idea behind the theme is the pandemic, so the safeguarding part of it is the scientific achievement and global leadership in public health. What we want to do (in Hanover) is to award persons whose work is directly related to the COVID-19 fight,” said Williams.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This will be our way of saying thank you to those persons who have literally put themselves out there and have been dedicated to saving lives from the COVID-19 infection,” added Williams.

The JCDC parish manager also pointed out that all the awardees in Hanover for 2021 will come from the health sector, with special emphasis being paid to persons directly involved in the COVID-19 fight.

“Because National Heroes Day will be a no-movement day, the awards will be handed out at the next monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) this Thursday, starting at 9 a.m.,” said Williams, noting that the ceremony should end by 9:30 a.m. to facilitate the start of the HMC’s meeting. Prior to the short function, there will be a flag-raising ceremony on the outside of the building.

“So far, we have identified seven persons from the health sector, but there are more to be added to the list; and it’s not the wide-scale health department, it’s COVID-19-related health workers,” emphasised Williams.

She also pointed out that the handing out of the awards will be done with strict adherence to the Government’s health and safety protocols.

With Jamaica now experiencing its third wave of COVID-19 infections, the Hanover JCDC office decided to work in collaboration with the HMC in planning and executing the annual Heroes Day celebrations in the parish.