264 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 13 more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 2,072.

Those who have died are:

Kingston & St Andrew

* An 80-year-old woman

* A 55-year-old man

* A 96-year-old male

* An 84-year-old man

St Elizabeth

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* A 49-year-old female

* A 74-year-old female

* A 65-year-old woman

* An 87-year-old female

St Catherine

* An 81-year-old female

* A 29-year-old male

St James

* A 30-year-old woman

St Mary

* A 17-year-old man

St Thomas

* A 75-year-old man

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 14 and October 13.

And four more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 323.

Meanwhile, there were 264 new cases with ages ranging from 53 day to 93 years, pushing the total to 86,986 with 29,232 being active.

Of the new cases, 153 are women and 111 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 84

* Kingston and St Andrew - 55

* St Ann - 30

* St James - 20

* St Mary - 20

* Portland - 13

* Trelawny - 10

* St Thomas - 9

* St Elizabeth - 9

* Clarendon - 8

* Manchester - 3

* Hanover - 2

* Westmoreland - 1

A total of 1,557 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 20.1%.

In the meantime, there were 187 more recoveries, increasing the total to 55,082.

Some 393 persons are in hospital with 99 being moderately ill, 40 severely ill and 24 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 34,965 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.