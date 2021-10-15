Portland police scour communities in search for 9-y-o

The search for St Thomas nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia, who is suspected to have been abducted, has expanded to Portland.

Investigators in the parish have been conducting operations in several communities such as Long Road, Manchioneal, Hectors River and Long Bay.

Earlier, a search mission was launched by the police in Bath, St Thomas, where the young girl lived with her family.

The exercise is also being used to locate Davian Bryan who has been named by the police as a suspect in the disappearance.

Commanding officer for the Portland Police Division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin, indicated that Brown, who is of a Bath, St Thomas address, is out on bail on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

As a condition of his bail, the police said that Brown was ordered by the court to report to the authorities in St Thomas twice weekly.

The nine-year-old was reportedly abducted from her home in Bath, St Thomas on Wednesday evening.

The police say CCTV footage obtained from the area shows the girl being escorted by an unidentified male.

She has not been heard from since then.

She was subsequently reported missing by her mother the following day.

Phylisa is of a brown complexion, slim built and about four feet, six inches tall.

At the time of her disappearance, she was reported as wearing a white blouse and blue shorts.

- Gareth Davis Snr

