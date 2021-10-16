Abducted St Thomas girl Phylisa Prussia found in St Thomas

Nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia, who was abducted from her home in Bath, St Thomas on Thursday, has been found.

Prussia was found this afternoon in the community of Arcadia, which is also in St Thomas.

She has been rushed to hospital for medical examination.

The suspected abductor, Davian Bryan, is believed to have been sighted in the area and the search has intensified.

A helicopter is circling the area.

More details to come.

