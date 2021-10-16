The cure for hopelessness

Our mental health is at risk as many of us who have lost hope, try to figure out what to do next. But the Scriptures tell us that those who wait on the Lord (hope in the Lord) shall renew their strength (Isaiah 40:31). So, even though the facts seem to be stating otherwise, the truth is that nothing is impossible with God. Sometimes, to get our attention, God allows us to get to the edge of despair so that all signs point to Him. When all hope is gone, the cure is to hope in God.

We see this in 2 Kings 7, when in the midst of a severe famine, God sends hope. Against all obvious indicators, the prophet Elisha foretells that within 24 hours, God was going to intervene and there would be plenty of food for everyone to eat.

The king was despairing but God was about to be exalted. Man’s extremity is God’s opportunity to magnify His own power, and a word from God is a word of hope. When the Word of God comes to us, the appropriate response is to believe it because “God is not a man, that he should lie, nor a son of man, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfil?” Numbers 23:19.

NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE

The prophet Elisha said that by the next day, corn would be sold at the usual rate in the gate of the city. It seemed impossible, but to overcome hopelessness, we need to hope in God’s power and believe that nothing is impossible to Him.

The miracle occurred when four lepers decided not to accept death sitting down. To sit down was death, to go into the enemy camp was death, so they decided that they may as well go to the enemy’s camp. The Lord used this otherwise ‘foolish’ move to achieve what seemed impossible. God used the action of lepers, who were the despised group; feeble, sick men who would have been unable to fight. This is to show us that “it’s’not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,’ says the Lord Almighty”. Zechariah 4:6 NIV.

There was no sword drawn against them, not a drop of blood shed, it was not by thunder or hailstones that the enemy’s soldiers were terrified, but rather, the Lord made them hear the noise of chariots and horses. When they heard the noise, they concluded that the king of Israel had recruited assistance from some foreign power. They were so frightened by that dreadful sound in their ears that they immediately ran leaving everything behind.

The lepers discovered the empty camp and plundered it. They told the Israelites, and after verification, everyone in the city came out and plundered also. We see here that what the enemy planned for evil God turned around for His people’s good. When a situation is aligned against us, we need to put our hope in God. We need to learn to depend upon the power and goodness of God in our greatest trials.

The word of Elisha was fulfilled exactly as God told him. Those that plundered the camp had not only enough to supply themselves, but a large surplus that they could sell at a reasonable rate for the benefit of others. There was so much to go around that there was excess to sell!

God’s Word will be fulfilled because His promises are sure. Join us next week when we will see what else we can do to overcome hopelessness.