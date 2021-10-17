157 new COVID-19 cases, seven more fatalities

Seven more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,110.

The deceased are:

* An 83-year-old man from St Thomas

* A 79-year-old male from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

* An 88-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 60-year-old woman from Clarendon

* A 79-year-old man from St Thomas

* An 85-year-old man from St Mary

* An 84-year-old woman from St Catherine

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between October 11 and 16.

Meanwhile, there were 157 new cases with ages ranging from 18 days to 99 years, pushing the total to 87,389 with 29,220 being active.

Of the new cases, 91 are women and 66 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 46

* Kingston and St Andrew - 36

* Clarendon - 18

* St Thomas - 12

* St James - 9

* St Elizabeth - 7

* St Mary - 7

* Manchester - 5

* Portland - 5

* Trelawny - 4

* Hanover - 4

* Westmoreland - 2

* St Ann - 2

A total of 1,721 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.8%.

In the meantime, there were 198 more recoveries, increasing the total to 55,462.

Some 389 persons are in hospital with 73 being moderately ill, 45 severely ill and 29 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 35,741 are at home.

