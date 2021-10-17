Davian Bryan linked to disappearance of 13-y-o St Thomas girl

Commander of the Area Five Police Assistant Commissioner Gary Griffiths says Davian Bryan is now considered a person of interest in the disappearance of 13-year-old Winshae Barrett.

The confirmation came from Griffiths as he addressed a press briefing at the Bath Police Station in St Thomas this afternoon.

“He is a person of interest in this case based on what the person is saying. He is the main suspect in the previous abduction,” he noted.

Barrett went missing from her home in Bath, St Thomas yesterday.

News of her disappearance came hours after an intense search led to the rescue of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia who was abducted from her home, also in Bath, on Thursday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bryan, who is the alleged abductor, remains at large.

And Griffiths reported that Bryan is now considered a fugitive from justice, noting that he has failed to report to the police as part of his bail condition.

Bryan is on bail in the Portland Circuit Court on firearm and other charges.

“He has a case pending in court and should have been reporting on condition of bail and has not reported so he is somebody we need,” said Griffiths.

Meanwhile, he is appealing to the public to desist from sharing misleading information.

“Don't get caught up in the euphoria and mislead the police. It is drawing a lot of energy from our resources and we can't be at all places at all time,” he said.

Griffiths pointed out that over 100 police personnel form part of the contingent of the multi-agency search to locate Bryan and Barrett.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.