Fire at Church Corner Dump in St Thomas

The Church Corner Dump in St Thomas is on fire.

Members of the local fire department are tackling the blaze.

Speaking with The Gleaner, head of the department deputy superintendent Horace Thomas informed that other properties in the area are not in danger at this time.

He said firefighers are now awaiting equipment to better tackle the blaze.

“The fire has been confined to the westerly side of the dump. We have earth on site but are now awaiting a backhoe and front end loader to throw it on the pockets of fire that remain,” he shared.

Sharing that the fire department received the call about the blaze minutes after 3 o'clock this morning, Thomas added that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

