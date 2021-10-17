Fire set to dwelling of alleged abductor of 9-y-o St Thomas girl

Angry residents of Bath in St Thomas last night set fire to the house of Davian Bryan, the alleged abductor of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia.

It is reported that the blaze was set about 11 0'clock.

The fire was subsequently extinguished.

In confirming the incident, The St Thomas police said that no one was hurt.

It is alleged that the female occupant of the two-bedroom house had fled the area from Friday evening out of fear.

Prussia was abducted from her home in Bath on Thursday evening and an intense search was launched.

She was found yesterday afternoon and remains in hospital.

In the meantime, a police-led search to locate Bryan continues.

And a search is also under way to find 13-year-old Winshae Barrett who went missing from the Bath community yesterday.

