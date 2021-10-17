Portland man charged for assaulting woman during dispute

A Portland man accused of assaulting a woman during a dispute has been charged.

Twenty-five-year-old Dayo Dorma, otherwise called 'Ring Ring', of Pleasant Hill, was charged on Friday with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding and assault at common law.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, Dorma and the woman were along Wain Road in Port Antonio when they had an argument.

It is alleged that he slapped her, bit her, and threw her to the ground.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The woman reportedly sustained wounds and a broken finger.

Dorma was subsequently arrested and charged on Friday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.