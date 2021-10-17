Recall issued for fans due to safety concerns

The National Compliance and Regulatory Authority has issued a recall for certain models of the Legend Air Circulator Fan due to safety concerns.

The agency says the measure applies to all 18-inch Legend Air Circulator Fans bearing box number PI-18066LA5AB and PI-18066LA7AB, which were purchased from My Choice Jamaica Limited, located at Unit 3A at the LOJ Commercial Centre in Freeport, Montego Bay, St James.

Persons are being warned to stop using these fans immediately and return same to the point of purchase as they are deemed a safety hazard based on non-conformance with standard specification requirements, said the authority.

Any adverse outcomes should be communicated immediately to the Consumer Affairs Commission.

How to contact the NCRA

Landline - 876 618-1534 or 632-4275 or 926-3140.

Whatsapp - 876-289- 6272.

