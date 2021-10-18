197 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Seven more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,117.

Those who have died are:

* A 51-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 90-year-old female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* An 84-year-old man from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* A 57-year-old man from Trelawny

* A 72-year-old female from Trelawny

* A 79-year-old woman from Trelawny

* A 58-year-old woman from Trelawny

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between September 2 and October 15.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 185.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

And two more deaths are under investigation, moving that figure to 321.

Meanwhile, there were 197 new cases with ages ranging from one to 90 years, pushing the total to 87,586 with 29,234 being active.

Of the new cases, 95 are men and 102 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 49

* Kingston and St Andrew - 49

* St James - 16

* St Thomas - 16

* St Elizabeth - 11

* St Ann - 11

* Portland - 11

* Clarendon - 8

* Trelawny - 7

* Manchester - 6

* St Mary - 5

* Westmoreland - 4

* Hanover - 4

A total of 1,317 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 21.1%.

In the meantime, there were 175 more recoveries, increasing the total to 55,637.

Some 347 persons are in hospital with 62 being moderately ill, 43 severely ill and 27 critically ill.

And 35,479 are in home quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.