Elderly woman found dead with chop wounds in Trelawny

The police in Trelawny are probing the death of an elderly female farmer who was found at her home with chop wounds last night.

The deceased has been identified as Violet Walcott

It is reported that Walcott and her grandson, who is also a farmer, were at home in All Sides district when he left the premises to visit someone in the community.

He returned home about 11:30 p.m. and found his grandmother in her bed with multiple chop wounds to her head.

The police were subsequently summoned.

Walcott was taken to the Falmouth Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

