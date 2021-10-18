Family worried as Portmore woman goes missing

The family of 47-year-old Paula Morgan, who has gone missing, is seeking the help of the public to locate her.

Morgan was last seen at home in Monza, Portmore, St Catherine on the morning of Wednesday, October 13.

A neighbour saw Morgan leave her residence about 10:00 a.m. while wearing a light blue dress.

“I went to work and left her at home on Wednesday and I came home that night at 9 o'clock and was told that nobody saw her. I have a brother who lives there and he says he hasn't seen her. She never returned,” her brother, Daniel Morgan, told the Gleaner.

It was stated by a friend that Paula was going to attend a nine-night in the vicinity of Ocho Rios, St Ann but she reportedly never arrived.

Her brother noted that this is not the first time his sister has left for an extended period of time.

But he was quick to point out that this occasion is different as she normally would return within three days.

Additionally, she did not leave home with her medication for her mild depression.

A police report was filed on Saturday.

Morgan is medium built and about 5 feet 5 inches tall with short, black hair.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Paula Morgan please call 876-295-4640 or contact the nearest police station.

