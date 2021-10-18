Future seismologist fascinated by earthquakes, tsunamis

With reports of major earthquakes and seismic activities affecting countries in the Caribbean region in recent years, JN scholar Lliana Lammie believes that in the future, she will be able to serve her country well in the field of seismology.

“I’ve always been fascinated by earthquakes and tsunamis. I used to be afraid of them, but now I’m just very fascinated and I’d like to learn more about them, especially how to stop them from happening and to prevent people from getting killed by them,” stated the 12-year-old.

A recent graduate of St Aloysius Primary School, Lliana, who now attends Campion College, is the 2021 recipient of the JN Foundation’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship for the parish of Kingston.

She was among 37 top performers in this year’s PEP exams who were awarded five-year scholarships by the JN Foundation at a virtual awards reception, held on September 26.

Hectic schedule

With a future in seismology, it’s no surprise that Lliana’s favourite subjects are geography and mathematics.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Despite her hectic schedule with school and extracurricular activities, the avid netballer and dancer also enjoys socialising with her friends; though she admits that the COVID-19 pandemic has made this very hard in recent months.

“I really wish that COVID-19 wasn’t here, so that I could interact with more people and attend face-to-face classes, but I have been trying to make the best of the situation,” she said.

JN scholar for the parish of St Andrew, Damir Fairclough, also admitted that he misses interacting with his friends and attending school the traditional way. He, however, noted that he has quickly grown accustomed to online education, and believes this method of learning will not affect his grades or overall performance.

Damir’s performance in the PEP exams has earned him a spot at the school of his choice, Campion College. The 11-year-old plans to remain at the top of his class, with hopes of matriculating to tertiary education in a few years.

His career goal is to become a pilot. “I want to be able to travel the world and to take my family to different places,” he said.