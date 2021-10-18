Westmoreland man held with gun charged

Detectives in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland have arrested and charged 47-year-old Michael Lawrence with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 9:10 p.m. on Friday, a police team was on patrol in Nompriel Road in Negril when they observed Lawrence behaving in a way that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched, during which a nine millimetre Bersa pistol with eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

Lawrence was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is not yet finalised.

