81 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Six more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,123.

The deceased are:

* A 59-year-old female from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

* A 70-year-old woman from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

* An 80-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 81-year-old woman from Clarendon

* A 52-year-old male from St Thomas

* A 66-year-old female from St Catherine

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between October 15 and 17.

And one more death is under investigation, moving that figure to 320.

Meanwhile, there were 81 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 88 years, pushing the total to 87,667 with 29,120 being active.

Of the new cases, 38 are women and 43 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 24

* St Catherine - 21

* St James - 8

* St Ann - 8

* St Elizabeth - 6

* Hanover - 5

* Clarendon - 2

* Westmoreland - 2

* Trelawny -2

* St Thomas - 2

* Manchester - 1

* Portland - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 746 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 20.3%.

In the meantime, there were 190 more recoveries, increasing the total to 55,827.

Some 361 persons are in hospital with 64 being moderately ill, 44 severely ill and 20 critically ill.

And 35,836 are at home in quarantine.

