Tue | Oct 19, 2021

Decomposing body of 25-year-old man found hanging in Portmore

Published:Tuesday | October 19, 2021 | 9:19 PM
A police scene of crime detective preparing to enter the house where the 25-year-old man was found hanging - Ainsworth Morrison photo

A 25-year-old man is suspected to have committed suicide at his home in Garveymeade, Portmore, St Catherine.

The decomposing body of Soneil McEachron was found hanging inside his house early Tuesday evening. 

Relatives discovered the body when they went to look for McEachron after not seeing him since last Thursday. 

Police investigators are now on the scene.

