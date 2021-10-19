Decomposing body of 25-year-old man found hanging in Portmore

A 25-year-old man is suspected to have committed suicide at his home in Garveymeade, Portmore, St Catherine.

The decomposing body of Soneil McEachron was found hanging inside his house early Tuesday evening.

Relatives discovered the body when they went to look for McEachron after not seeing him since last Thursday.

Police investigators are now on the scene.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com