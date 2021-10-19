Gun seized in St Andrew

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun along Cedar Valley Road in St Andrew.

The police say a targeted raid was conducted in the area on Sunday morning when a premises was searched.

According to the police, a Glock nine millimetre pistol along with two .45mm rounds were found inside of a door.

No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.