Two guns recovered in York Town, Clarendon

Two illegal guns were seized during a police-military operation in Howell's Content, York Town, Clarendon on Monday.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the find.

The police say the team recovered a .45 pistol, which contained a magazine with one round, and a shotgun with one live cartridge at a premises in the community.

Deputy Superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza, operations officer at the Clarendon Police Division, said that the team was acting on information which led them to the area.

He made an appeal for residents with information about illegal guns and criminal activities to come forward.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.