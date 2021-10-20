56 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Jamaica has recorded six more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 2,129.

The deceased are:

* A 59-year-old woman from St James

* An 88-year-old woman from Clarendon

* A 55-year-old man from St Thomas

* A 75-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 76-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 61-year-old male from St Catherine

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 30 and October 18.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 321.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, there were 56 new cases with ages ranging from eight months to 96 years, pushing the total to 87,723 with 29,050 being active.

Of the new cases, 32 are women and 24 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 19

* St Catherine - 9

* Trelawny - 7

* St Mary - 7

* Portland - 4

* St James - 3

* Hanover - 2

* St Thomas - 2

* Clarendon - 1

* Manchester - 1

* Westmoreland - 1

* St Elizabeth - 0

* St Ann - 0

A total of 701 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.7%.

In the meantime, there were 119 more recoveries, increasing the total to 55,946.

Some 356 persons are in hospital with 66 being moderately ill, 51 severely ill and 24 critically ill.

And 36,278 persons are at home in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.