Cari-Med, AIC workers seek court injunction blocking COVID vaccine policy

Five employees of pharmaceutical company Cari-Med and four workers of investment firm AIC Jamaica have gone to court seeking an injunction against the enforcement of their companies' COVID vaccine policies.

The Cari-Med workers, including a pregnant woman, claim that the entity's COVID policy breaches their constitutional rights while the AIC Jamaica employees allege contract violations.

