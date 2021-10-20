Clansman Gang Trial | Hearing adjourned until October 25 due to COVID-positive case

The Clansman-One Don Gang trial was this morning adjourned to October 25 in the Home Circuit Court.

The trial was yesterday adjourned for today after news that defendant Jermaine Robinson tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes had informed the court yesterday that arrangements would be made to have Robinson, who is asymptomatic, connect to the trial remotely.

However, this morning he informed the court that the health ministry's protocols did not support the defendant taking part in the proceeding remotely.

Consequently, the trial was postponed until October 25.

Robinson's quarantine period will end on October 24.

Reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan was also suspected of contracting the virus and was tested but his result came back negative yesterday.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway from the Clansman Gang.

The trial had been on pause for the last two weeks after two other defendants, Andre Golding and Owen Ormsby, had tested positive.

Thirty-two alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act and the Firearms Act.

