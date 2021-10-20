Man mistaken for suspected abductor killed in St Thomas

A man mistaken for the suspected abductor of two St Thomas girls was killed by residents in Llandewey in the parish this morning.

The incident happened some time before 8:00 a.m.

The police report that the man, who residents say is unknown to the area, was spotted in the community.

Residents raised an alarm and he was chased.

The man ran across the Yallahs River into bushes where he was pursued and attacked.

The police say the injured man, who had stab wounds, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police indicated the incident is a case of mistaken identity as residents thought that the man was Davian Bryan, the main suspect in the separate abductions of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia on Thursday, October 14 and 13-year-old Winshae Barrett on Saturday, October 16 in Bath, St Thomas.

Both girls were rescued.

Residents in the parish have been on edge since the incidents.

Bryan remains at large.

The police denounced the action of the residents and warned against acts of jungle justice.

- Shanna Monteith

