Murdered man mistaken as alleged child abductor was mentally ill

The man mistaken as the suspected abductor of two St Thomas girls who was killed by residents in Llandewey this morning is reported to have been suffering from a mental illness.

He is Levi Chambers, who is of a Southaven address in Yallahs in the parish.

Chambers was employed to car rental company in St Andrew as a car detailer.

The Gleaner was informed that Chambers, who reportedly left home for work and ended up in Llandewey.

It is reported that the man, who residents say is not known to the area, was seen in the community some time before 8:00 am.

An alarm was raised and the man was subsequently chased by angry residents and attacked.

Cops who responded to the scene reported that the man had stab wounds.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

